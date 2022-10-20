Twenty engineering students of Takoradi Technical University have received a scholarship package covering the full academic year worth GH¢53,862 from Karpowership.

Beneficiaries of the scholarship are second and third-year students, comprising 16 males and four females offering Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

The Vice Chancellor of TTU, Rev. Prof. John Frank Eshun, receiving the cheque on behalf of the students, said the presentation of the scholarship package gives life to a Memorandum of Understanding between TTU and Karpowership Ghana.

“This gesture you have shown to these students demonstrates your commitment to the memorandum of understanding we signed a few years ago. It is clear that, indeed, you share our vision as a Technical University poised to be a world-class Technical University recognized for excellence, innovation and societal relevance. I’m hopeful that what we are seeing today is an indication of some more good things to come“, he said.

While thanking Karpowerhip for the gesture, the TTU Vice Chancellor congratulated the scholarship beneficiaries but challenged them to show merit for the scholarship support but the end of the academic year.

“Do not become swollen-headed by putting your books aside, and enjoy the goodies that this scholarship has brought you. Remember that the sustainability of this scholarship scheme will be dependent on how well you will excel and affect society. If you fail to live up to the expectation of the scheme, you will be withdrawn from the scholarship. It has never happened in this university that the beneficiary of a scholarship scheme has been withdrawn due to poor performance, and I’m certain that you will not disappoint us. Let me once again extend my appreciation to the management of Karpower and the entire Karpower scholarship scheme for your contribution towards education of these brilliant, but needy students“, he added.

The Communication Specialist of Karpowership Ghana, Sandra Amarquaye, who handed over the cheque for the scholarship, said Karpowership sees it as an opportunity to help invest in the future of Ghana.

“When we received the request to support, we were excited because this is something that Karpowership will like to invest in. We like to put our money into education because we believe that education is the major tool that can change the world. We started the process last year, but for some reason, we couldn’t continue. It’s however, good that we have it this year”, she said.

Sandra Amarquaye further hinted at other packages that await the beneficiary students.

“We want you to focus on your education. This project has been designed in such a way that, we are not only paying your fees. We are looking at having a few of you join us on the Karpowership to have an internship programme during vacation for you to have a feel of what you are learning in school. Thus, the practical aspect of it… So I want you to put in your best to study hard to make this investment we are doing meaningful“, she said.

One of the scholarship beneficiaries, Stephanie Larbie, expressed appreciation on behalf of the other 19 beneficiaries assured to stay committed to their books and expressed appreciation to Karpowership Ghana for granting them the opportunity to be a part of their scholarship programme aimed at shaping their future positively.