The fifth edition of the MTN Pulse Ghana ‘Just Be Series’ will be hosted by MTN Pulse in partnership with Ahaspora Professionals Network and MTN Ayoba under the theme – Navigating New Market Trends.

The entrepreneurship masterclass which is targeted at up-and-coming and early-stage entrepreneurs will take place on October 22, 2022, at The Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT, Ridge – Accra.

It will also be streamed live on myMTN App -Pulse section, MTN Ghana and Ahaspora’s Facebook and YouTube Channels from 10:00 am – 12:30 pm. The post-event extracts will also be available on the Pulse section on myMTN App.

This edition of the MTN PULSE ‘JUST BE SERIES’ will focus on new marketing trends that must be monitored and the need for young entrepreneurs to uniquely position themselves to navigate the ‘new normal.’ The session builds on key learnings from the fourth edition that emphasized how entrepreneurs can secure and manage their business capital to scale up.

The fifth “Just Be Series” will feature young thriving entrepreneurs including Zubaida Abdel-Rahman, Content Creator, and Influencer; Christian Boakye Yiadom – CEO & Founder, CEQA Foods and Beverages, Ghana; Sydney Scott Sam, Founder, Workspace Global; and Dr Michael Awua-Mensah – Dental Surgeon, Content Creator.

Caleb Kudah from Citi TV/FM will moderate the session.

Christabel Dadzie, founder of Ahaspora shares what inspired her organization to partner with MTN Pulse on the ‘Just Be Series’ – ‘Ahaspora is committed to changing mindset and improving the lives and livelihood of young people, making this collaboration with MTN Pulse an exciting and important one. “It is my hope that participants will be inspired and make use of the lessons discussed”.

As an enabler of opportunities, MTN Ghana through its Platform Business approach will introduce participants to Ayoba. Participants will receive details on how they can upload their content or feature their Micro App on Ayoba to achieve their business objectives. “We urge all entrepreneurs, content creators and people looking for opportunities to grow their businesses to join the Just Be Series” event to gain insights on how to transform their businesses in the digital age”, said, Dario Bianchi- Chief Digital officer – MTN Ghana.

The MTN Pulse “Just Be Series” is a Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship series aimed at developing the entrepreneurial mindset and business skills of young Ghanaian entrepreneurs. It prepares young professionals and entrepreneurs to learn from the discussions and post-session incubator program.

The first Pulse ‘Just Be Series’ focused on the ‘Side Hustle Wahala’ and the second and third on ‘Chasing the entrepreneurship dream’ with the themes, ‘Living your passion’ and building and developing a trusted brand for your Startup /NGO. The last just be series which happened on September 10, 2022, addressed the need for young businesses to reinvest profit or ramp up profit to scale up their business.

About Scancom PLC

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay As You Go, Pay Monthly and Mobile Financial Services. The company is part of the MTN Group which is a leading emerging market leader with a clear vision to lead the delivery of a bold new digital world to our customers. We are inspired by our belief that everyone deserves the benefits of modern connected life. Scancom PLC is listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange. Our strategy is Ambition 2025: Leading digital solutions for Africa’s progress.

About Ahaspora

Ahaspora is an organization established ten (10) years ago to promote Brain Gain by providing a support system for Ghanaian professionals and like-minded individuals who are thinking about or have returned home and to provide a forum for this group to positively impact our society. Over the last nine (9) years, Ahaspora has supported both Ghanaian and international organizations to organize several mentoring and coaching programs to empower Ghana’s youth to be first-class, well-rounded professionals.

About Ayoba

Since its launch in May 2019, Ayoba has reached millions of users, with a currently active user base of over 10 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, micro-apps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.

Ayoba is highly localised and tailored for African and Middle East consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, and voice notes and can also subscribe to live channels. Family-friendly localised content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities as well as a range of games.

Ayoba is available for Android users on the Google, Transsion, Huawei, Samsung and BeMobi stores as well as the Ayoba website (ayoba.me). MTN Ghana customers have access to Ayoba without using their bundle data.