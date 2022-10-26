A former Minority Chief Whip, Frederick Opare-Ansah has dismissed assertions of division among the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

His comment follows calls by some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs who are calling for the dismissal of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The MPs contend that the two ministers have failed to properly manage the economy.

Speaking to Citi News, Frederick Opare Ansah said the MPs expressed their democratic rights.

“The fact that a group of MPs from a particular caucus will address the press on their own does not mean that, the caucus is disorganized. No, I will not say that. There are times when one wants to achieve certain objectives. So when a group comes out without their leadership to address the press [it could be leadership is directing from behind].”

Some NPP MPs say several efforts to have government address the plights of their constituents with regard to the ailing economy had proved futile.

They held a press conference on Tuesday, October 2022, to voice their disquiet and demanded the head of Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen.

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency and spokesperson for the disgruntled Majority group, told the media on Tuesday that sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.

The NPP had called for calm and said it would engage the Majority Caucus in Parliament over the demands to arrive at a favourable resolution.

“The leadership of the party herein reiterates its commitment to, at all times, engage government on issues of utmost interest and concern to the party, government and the citizenry”, the party said in a statement.

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has asked Majority MPs demanding the resignation of Ofori-Atta to hold on.

He is pleading with the legislators to exercise restraints until Ghana concludes negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President said, terminating the appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.

At a meeting with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo appealed for calm.

Citi News gathered that the MPs are not happy with the appeal and are still insisting on the Finance Minister’s exit.