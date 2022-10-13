The New Juaben South Municipal Assembly has summoned the contractor and consultant working on phase one of the Koforidua Jackson Park redevelopment project over the collapse of one of the stands being constructed.

Portions of the over GH¢8 million World Bank-sponsored project under the Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program came down on Thursday during a slight wind storm, injuring two construction workers in the process.

In an interview with Citi News after visiting the project site, the Municipal Chief Executive, Isaac Appau Gyasi indicated that the assembly has scheduled a meeting with Procal Links Limited and Soman Consult Limited, the project contractor and consultant respectively over the issue.

“I have summoned the consultant of the project. A team of engineers from the Assembly will meet the Consultant. Nothing is going to hold us back, but we are going to ensure that the Koforidua Jackson Park is redeveloped.”

The entire roofing of the stand came down during a short rainfall, which was accompanied by wind.

The project which was supposed to be completed in 12 months is yet to be completed a year after it was awarded.

Some residents who witnessed the incident blamed the New Juaben South Municipal Assembly for supervising substandard work.

“It is unfortunate that, government invested money into this new project, and it has just collapsed. I doubt the competence of the contractor. I am shocked and blame the Assembly.”

“The Assembly must take lessons from this incident and ensure that something similar does not happen in future”, another resident said.