The Board Chairman of St. Peter’s Senior High School Nana Owiredu Wadie I who doubles as the Development Chief of Kwahu- Nkwatia through his Kabaka Foundation has commissioned and handed over an ultra-modern Smart Library and E-Library to management and student body.

The entire project, which is the first of its kind in the region, is valued at a total cost of 52,000 dollars.

The project which forms an integral part of the development agenda of Nana Owiredu Wadie I in the area of improving quality education coincided with the 65th anniversary of the school with a theme that places special emphasis on Technology and industry.

In an interview with Citi News after the unveiling and handing over of the facility Dr. Henry Larbi, the Executive Director of Kabaka Foundation said the project falls directly in line with the mission of the foundation.

“The total cost of that is 52,000 dollars just for the provision of the ICT equipment and also the human resources training for the teachers who are going to use the project.”

“However, for the cost of the civil work that has been done so that is the provision of furniture, air-conditioning and everything amounted to GH¢200,000 just to set the place up.”

On his part, the Global President of Perscoba Old Boys Association, Ben Afrifa, who was happy about the gesture, said the best is yet to come.

“We are all happy about this accomplishment but there is more to be done, so we the old boys will not relent but work hard to achieve more for our beloved school. We are working to provide more smart labs to link the industrial revolution and make sure that students who get their education from Persco will be the best in the country, so we will continue to advocate to other year groups to come out and pick up projects”.

In a related development, the Kabaka Foundation is set to cut sod for the construction of a new Assembly hall for the school, as its consultants have already begun an assessment of the project.