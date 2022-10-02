Former Minister for Defence and Interior, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor has been appointed as the new chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University.

The investiture of the former Member of Parliament for the Manhyia constituency makes him the first to ever occupy the position.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia speaking at the event described Dr. Addo Kufuor as a man of integrity and a firm believer of academic freedom.

He added that the background of the accomplished statesman makes him the right man for the position.

“The university could not have picked a worthier leader than you. Your wealth of experience as board chairman for Suame magazine industrial development organization indicates your in-depth knowledge and already established interest in technical and vocational education”.

On his part, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor said he is proud to be given such a position.

“I am very grateful to the governing council of the Kumasi Technical University for giving me the opportunity to assume office as the first Chancellor of this great institution”.

He further stated that, he will not interfere with the internal affairs of the school and will focus on making the institution globally competitive.

“I will not interfere with the internal affairs of the university. I promise that. As for being too hard, I am a church elder. Members of the faculty, I heard the Apagyahene saying I will get some people transferred. No, you have nothing to worry about”.

Speaking at the investiture, Chairman of the Kumasi Technical University Governing Council, Prof. Dr. Ben Baffoe-Bonnie noted that Dr. Addo Kufuor is well-qualified to take up the position. He added that, he is optimistic that the new chancellor will in no doubt champion a course that will help transform the institution.

“I believe honourable Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor is the right man for the Job”.

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor’s investiture on Friday at the Kumasi Technical University was attended by his brother, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Minister of Education Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum among others.

Background of Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor:

Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor was a member of Parliament for the Manhyia Constituency from January 7, 1997, to January 7, 2009.

He also served as Minister for Defence and Interior under the John Agyekum Kufuor administration.

As a physician, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor founded and managed the Kufuor clinic at Adum, Kumasi.

He also served as a lecturer at the Department of Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) at the School of Medicine.

Dr. Addo Kufuor was elected National President of the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) between 1992 and 1995).

Dr. Addo Kufuor served as the Board Chairman for the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) between 2017 and 2020.

He is married and blessed with three children.