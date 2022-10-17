Credit unions Worldwide will celebrate the International Credit Union (ICU) Day on Thursday, 20th October 2022, to mark the immense role being played by financial Co-operatives in improving the livelihood of their members.

The day is recognized to reflect upon the Credit Union movement’s history, promote its achievements, acknowledge the hard work and share member experiences.

This year’s theme for the celebration is “Empower Your Financial Future with a Credit Union”. This year marks the 74th International Credit Union’s Day since its inception in 1948, with the goal of raising awareness about the tremendous work that Credit Unions offer and providing members with the opportunity to get more engaged.

Credit Unions in Ghana will convene at Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, on Saturday, October 22, 2022, after the world event, to honour this commemoration in grand style. This will follow massive sensitization and corporate social responsibility activities to be undertaken in all Chapters/Regions of Ghana to commemorate the day and create the desired impact.

Credit Unions are present across cultures and languages, villages, or cities, helping members to create new opportunities every day. With access to a safe, convenient place to save their money and secure affordable loans, members from all walks of life can realize their dreams and advance opportunities for themselves, including micro-businesses growth, home acquisition, and education.

The Day will be marked by a float through some selected principal streets in Ho, with Togbe Afede XIV as the Guest of Honour. Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, will be in attendance as well as the Volta Regional Minister, Hon. Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa.

We exhort all stakeholders and credit union actors to join this celebration as we seek to educate and encourage all citizens to empower their financial future by joining a credit union.