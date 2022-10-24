A Ghanaian woman has been murdered at the Methodist Dallas Medical Centre in the United States of America.

The incident happened on Saturday, October 22, 2022.

The victim and a colleague of hers were killed by a parolee.

The suspect in the double homicide at the Methodist Dallas Medical Center was identified as 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez and is now facing capital murder charges.

The suspect was on parole for aggravated robbery and was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

Methodist health system police, Dallas police and Dallas fire rescue responded to the shooting inside the hospital.

The Ghanaian woman has been identified as Jacqueline Ama Pokuaa.