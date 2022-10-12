Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says government is investing some 740 million dollars into a project dubbed “water for all project”.

The aim is to provide potable drinking water to many communities across the country that lack good drinking water.

Speaking at the commissioning of a community water project at Tuna in the Savannah Region as part of his tour, Dr. Bawumia said government is committed to providing clean water for all.

“Our government has had a policy to get water for all, and the policy has resulted in an investment program of about US$740 million in water systems in towns and communities. Over the last five years, there has been a remarkable increase in access to potable water.”

According to Dr. Bawumia, the significant investment in various water projects across the country has resulted in increasing the percentage of Ghanaians who have access to potable drinking water, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal for the provision of clean water and sanitation for all.

He said the successes chalked by government in providing potable drinking water for rural and urban dwellers have resulted in a reduction of sanitation-related diseases such as cholera.

“We all know that under the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, Goal number 6 is a goal for us to attain clean water sanitation for all.”

The Vice President intimated that Ghana has over the last five years not recorded a single case of cholera due to the huge investments made to provide clean drinking water and increasing the overall access to water to 87%, 96% for urban access while rural access stands at 74%.

“If you will all avert your minds, Ghana has not had a single case of cholera in the last five years. Not one single case of cholera,” he added.