The Director of Election of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie Ankrah says the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has failed Ghanaians woefully.

He cited the galamsey menace as an evidence of government’s failure.

“When we look at the status of water bodies, we see a total difference from what we saw during the NDC administration. The NPP has completely failed. The NPP as a party sees galamsey as an avenue to enrich themselves. The galamsey issue is more political than we see it. It is a party problem. The NPP is using it to raise money with the intention of buying its way through the elections. This government is the biggest failure in the history of this party, he said on Face to Face on Citi TV.

The NDC Director of Elections said the only way out for Ghanaians is to hand over power to the NDC in the next elections.

“The situation we are facing now can be likened to a patient and a doctor. In this case, the NPP is the doctor whereas the country is the patient. This doctor keeps misapplying treatment and the patient is in a coma. We need to change the doctor. Once we do this, the new doctor will quickly come in and stop the bleeding. The country is bleeding profusely,” he added.