The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa believes a thorough forensic probe must be done at the Finance Ministry should under fire Ken Ofori-Atta step down.

He maintains that the tenure of the sector minister remains questionable, hence the need to uncover any rot whatsoever.

The legislator said he is convinced about the probe following alleged missing oil revenues and anomalies in the ministry’s figures as highlighted in the Auditor General’s report for the year ending, 2021.

Mr. Ablakwa in a tweet did not mince words – he insisted that Ken Ofori-Atta must definitely leave office following the economic mess brought on by his administration.

There is pressure on Ken Ofori-Atta to resign or be sacked as Finance Minister.

This week, about 80 New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs demanded the sacking of Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta over the current economic hardships.

They threatened to boycott government business in parliament should the president fail to fulfill their demands.

The group however accepted President Akufo-Addo’s request asking them to allow the Finance Minister some time to finish negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The majority caucus in Parliament called for the dismissal of Mr. Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

Their colleagues on the other side – that’s the Minority have also filed for a motion of censure against the Finance Minister.