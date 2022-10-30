Exactly three years after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Treasurer for the Takoradi Constituency, Mark Ofori, was shot dead at his Fijai residence by an unknown assailant, his family says justice is yet to be served.

Family members maintain that all efforts to get the police and the party to keep to their promise of giving them justice have been in vain.

Speaking to Citi News as they mark the third year anniversary of the murder incident, a sister of the deceased, Dillyx Ofori said the family has been seeking answers from the police and the party on the status of investigations into the case but to no avail.

“When the incident happened, we were given assurances that the family would be served justice, but as we speak now we’ve heard nothing from the police. The family has even written petitions to the party’s regional and constituency offices, but we’ve heard nothing from them too“, she said.

The NPP Takoradi Constituency Treasurer was attacked and shot dead at dawn in his house on October 30, 2019.

His sister tells Citi News the death has been a difficult one for the family for the past three years, as the killer has still not been arrested.

“For us as a family, though it is three years, the pain is just like yesterday. We know we are not going to have him back, but when we are served justice, it will help ease our pain. All we are asking for is justice. Every member of the family is still in pain, and we want answers“, she added.

Earlier, the family expressed surprise at the coroner’s report the police handed to the family because it had different details about the incident as narrated by the wife of the late treasurer.