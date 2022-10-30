The Coordinator for the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Program (NAELP), Dr. Louis Serwaa Donkor has called for an all-year-round intensified Breast Cancer Awareness to deal with rising cases.

She maintained that sustaining such a campaign will help enlighten women on the dangers of the disease and also reduce such cases in health facilities.

Over 4,000 women are diagnosed annually with Breast Cancer, and more than 2,000 of this number die as a result.

According to statistics from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), about 500 people are diagnosed annually with breast cancer, with women being the majority.

Speaking at a two-day free breast cancer screening and treatment she organized for people in Pankrono and Tafo in the Old-Tafo Municipality, Dr. Serwaa Donkor said intensified sensitization is key to winning the fight against breast cancer.

She added that “It is about time our women are made aware of breast cancer. It shouldn’t only be done in the breast cancer awareness month, but it should be consistent”.

She explained that, “some people believe breast cancer is spiritual, but science has said otherwise. It is about time we make people know the truth”.

Director of Health Services for the Old Tafo Municipality, Faustina Osei Mensah called for the same attention and efforts given to the fight against COVID-19 to be adopted in dealing with breast cancer.

She advised women to conduct self-breast examinations and report any abnormality for early treatment.

She also insisted that breast cancer was not a curse and that victims can always survive.

The exercise which was done in partnership with the Old Tafo Municipal Health Directorate was on the theme ‘Catch if Early, Save A Life And Save Breast’.

Hundreds of market women and other women in the Tafo Pankrono Constituency benefited from the gesture.