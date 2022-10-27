A political science lecturer, Dr. Abdul-Jalilu Ateku, has urged the Minority in Parliament to engage the Majority MPs opposed to the Finance Minister to ensure their support in having him removed.

Speaking on The Point of View on Citi TV, Dr. Ateku said he did not expect the President to heed the calls of 80 disgruntled Majority MPs for him to remove Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.

They also want the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, removed.

“The Minority needs to engage with the other people from the other side since they all have the same objective of getting the Finance Minister out.”

“Leaving it for the President, the President will not remove the Finance Minister,” Dr. Ateku said.

The Minority has filed a motion for a vote of censure on the Finance Minister and made calls for support from the Majority MPs.

But the Majority MPs have indicated that they will not back the Minority.

Previous calls for the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta have been rebuffed by President Akufo-Addo, who said he would continue to back Mr. Ofori-Atta.

Responding to the recent demands by the group of Majority MPs, the President appealed to them to hold on until Ghana concludes negotiations with the International Monetary Fund.

The President noted that terminating the appointment of Mr. Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.