The National Elections Directorate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has nullified elections held in three constituencies in the country.

The constituencies are Atiwa West, Mpraeso, and Afram Plains South.

The Elections Directorate of the party said the elections were in clear violation of an earlier directive of the Directorate for the postponement of elections in those constituencies.

“The National Election Directorate wishes to place on record that the said purported elections in those constituencies are illegal and hence, null and void. The party does not and will not recognize those elections and their outcomes.”

The NDC’S Elections Directorate said its decision includes other constituencies who have violated other directives in the conduct of their elections, “particularly the inclusion of branches that are excluded from partaking in the elections and the exclusion or inclusion of persons who have been either qualified or disqualified from being on the ballot sheet by the appeals process.”

It said it will publish a full list of the constituencies in the coming days.

The Elections Directorate said it will in due course conduct elections in these constituencies.

“The party will in the meantime investigate the unsanctioned elections in these constituencies and punish all the culprits involved.”

It cautioned other constituencies affected by FEC’s earlier directive to take a cue from this and strictly observe all the directives and guidelines pertaining to the conduct of the ongoing constituency elections.

