The National Identification Authority (NIA) says its Special Service Centre at the Elwak Sports Stadium, Accra will no longer be operational from Monday, October 31, 2022.

Therefore, applicants requesting update and Ghana card replacement have been asked to visit the nearest NIA district or regional office for such services.

“NIA announces for the information of the general public that effective Monday, 31st October 2022, the Special Service Centre at Elwak Sports Stadium (Accra) will be closed”, the authority said in a statement.

In addition, persons yet to pick up their cards having successfully undergone an update or card replacement process before the closure should do so at the NIA Greater Accra Regional Office, located at PWD, Kinbu.

For those requesting card verification service, they should visit the NIA Head Office at Shiashie, Accra.

The Ghana Card is the primary and sole identity card for SIM re-registration and for other official requirements in state and private institutions.

The rollout of a mass registration and issuance of the Ghana Card has been marred by chaos and long queues across the country.