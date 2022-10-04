OccupyGhana wants a state of emergency declared in mining areas in Ghana because of the impact of illegal mining.

In another letter to the President, OccupyGhana warned that “we risk losing our very essence as a nation unless immediate and radical action is taken, first to stop all unregulated and illegal mining.”

The group also said Parliament needed to be recalled from its recess for the government to outline the circumstances leading to the declaration of the state of emergency.

“Considering the gravity of the situation, we fully expect Parliament to agree with the government and provide that the state of emergency should remain for such period as Parliament may determine so that the government can get a grasp of the situation.”

OccupyGhana further said it was willing to offer, suggestions and proposals on how to establish a properly regulated artisanal mining industry in Ghana that would benefit the wider interest of all Ghanaians.

Find below the full statement