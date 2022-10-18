The Ghana Chapter of the Project Management Institute (PMI) has held a free health screening exercise at Chorkor, a fishing community in the Accra Metropolis.

Speaking to Citinewsroom.com, the President of PMI-Ghana, Jumoke Lafenwa, said the exercise forms part of her organization’s corporate social responsibility projects intended to contribute to the nation’s development and well-being of Ghanaians.

She said the rationale behind the initiative is to contribute to making health services more accessible to people in deprived areas.

“We embark on this exercise yearly by identifying communities where access to healthcare is a challenge for the majority of the people due to financial constraints.”

Josephine Bimpong, a physician’s assistant (PA) and medical team member, advised Ghanaians to adopt healthy lifestyles while paying routine visits to hospitals for check-ups.

In all, over 200 residents were taken through primary screening for blood sugar, malaria, hepatitis, and breast cancer.

While participants also benefited from the free consultation and medication provided, the health team recorded one emergency case which was referred to another facility for treatment.

As part of the exercise, PMI also donated 50 pieces of furniture and books to the Chorkor Presbyterian Primary School, where the health screening exercise was hosted.

Project Management Institute is the world’s leading project management organization, with over 600,000 members in more than 300 chapters globally.