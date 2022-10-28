The Police have arrested twenty-nine suspects for their involvement in violent clashes between two factions at New Tulaku, Ashaiman, in the Greater Accra Region in the wee hours of Friday, October 28, 2022.

Police say initial investigations disclosed that a misunderstanding between two rival factions at the New Tulaku meat market resulted in the attack, in which six people sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The injured are currently at the hospital receiving medical attention, and are all in stable condition, according to the medical authorities.”

The police have since restored calm and deepened personnel presence at Ashaiman and its environs.

“Investigation continues and all those involved will be brought to justice,” police added in a statement.