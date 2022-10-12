Police have arrested three suspects in connection with recent chieftaincy-related disturbances in Dompim in the Western Region, which resulted in severe injury to one person and damage to properties.

The suspects, Ibrahim Issah, Atanga Peter and Asonba Emmanuel were among a group of people who went on rampage and allegedly inflicted machete wounds on the victim who is currently on admission and receiving medical attention.

According to the police, the suspects also destroyed some properties belonging to some individuals in the town.

“The Police have since restored calm in the town and efforts have been intensified to get the remaining suspects arrested to face justice,” a statement from the police added.