As part of measures to strengthen the financial economy and complement mainstream banking, Standard Chartered Bank is optimizing its Fintech Services to offer a satisfying experience for its customers.

The Chief Executive Officer of the bank, Mansa Nettey believes that a digitally driven economy will boost the financial foundation of the country in these difficult times.

Speaking at the opening of the Standard Chartered Digital Banking Innovation and Fintech Festival here in Accra, she maintains that the bank is committed to ensuring maximum safe banking avenues for customers.

She also called on key stakeholders to collaborate in better competition to see the scaling up of relevant digitalization.

“Last year, at the premier Standard Chartered Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival, we set out on a journey to begin a process of providing a platform for Government, key stakeholders and fintechs to showcase Ghana’s digital infrastructure and the great strides the country has made on the national digitalization journey”, she said.

“FinTechs and Telcos have become complementary partners to mainstream banking as we seek to provide solutions and services to our customers. It is only through our ability to partner and collaborate to compete that we will see the scaling up of meaningful digitalization and financial inclusion in Ghana and Africa. A key milestone in Ghana has been the collaborative work between the Ghana Association of Banks and the Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhiPSS) which led to the rollout of the innovative industry wallet called Ghana Pay,” she added

“I believe that this era presents us with the greatest opportunity to leapfrog our development, drive change for our people, create jobs for our youth, initiate economic recovery and growth and bring hope to our people.”

“Given the importance of this festival to the Standard Chartered Group and the support we as a bank can offer the country in these difficult times, we have our Group CEO and other senior executives share goodwill messages in support of this year’s festival and underscore Standard Chartered’s commitment to Africa and Ghana”, she concluded.

In his remarks the first Deputy Governor of the bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku Afari said the Central Bank is working in collaboration with stakeholders to have a centralized data that will ensure the protection of the citizenry from digital fraud.

He also urged commercial banks to always place the customer at the centre of digital banking as they leverage on Fintech.