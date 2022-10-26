Standard Chartered has announced that the 2nd edition of its Digital Banking, Innovation and Fintech Festival will be held on 26th and 27th October, 2022 at the Movenpick Hotel in Accra under the theme “Powering Africa’s Digital Economy: Platforms | Players | Policy”.

The two (2) day hybrid event, which will be opened by H.E. Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, will focus on Africa’s digital transformation by engaging local and international players who are powering Africa’s digital transformative agenda.

The 2022 Fintech Festival will feature a series of plenary sessions that will explore the opportunities for co-creation by industry players to embrace digitization and the extent to which platforms and payments are currently creating value and helping industry players to be agile amidst the disruption.

Further, in a session dedicated to women in technology, participants will discuss the urgent need for women-owned businesses to tap into the enormous opportunities offered by technology adoption and explore investment opportunities to help female owned businesses scale further and faster.

In addition to a great line up of insightful panel sessions, this year, in line with its brand promise to be “Here for good”, Standard Chartered has curated an exciting innovation and lab crawl as well as a Fintech Exhibition with participating Fintechs from Singapore, UK, Africa and Ghana.

Organized in collaboration with SC Ventures – the Innovation and Fintech Investment Unit of Standard Chartered – the Fintech Festival will be graced by notable captains of industry including Bill Winters, Standard Chartered Group Chief Executive, Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana, Sunil Kaushal, Standard Chartered Regional CEO, AME, Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer, Monetary Authority of Singapore among others.

Other activities will include a Human Centered Design Thinking session for young innovators, a Connection Hub for Fintechs to network and an Experiential Zone.

For more information on how to attend, please visit https://www.sc.com/gh/