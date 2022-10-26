The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is calling for calm following a demand by some of its Members of Parliament for Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen to be removed from office.

The party said it is engaging with the MPs involved to have the issues resolved.

“The leadership of the party is currently engaging government as well as the parliamentary group and urges all stakeholders to remain calm as it seeks an amicable resolution to the impasse”, the NPP stressed in a statement.

Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) MPs said several efforts to have government address the plights of their constituents with regard to the ailing economy had proved futile.

They thus held a press conference on Tuesday, October 2022, to voice their concerns and demanded the head of Ken Ofori-Atta and Charles Adu Boahen.

Andy Kwame Appiah-Kubi, the Member of Parliament for the Asante-Akim North Constituency and spokesperson for the disgruntled Majority group, told the media on Tuesday that sacking Ofori-Atta and Adu Boahen will help restore confidence in Ghana’s economy.

But the NPP is hoping to arrive at a favourable solution.

“The leadership of the party, herein, reiterates its commitment to, at all times, engage government on issues of utmost interest and concern to the party, government and the citizenry.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Akufo-Addo has asked Majority Members of Parliament (MPs) demanding the resignation of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister to hold on.

He is pleading with the legislators to exercise restraints until Ghana concludes negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The President said, terminating the appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta will disrupt the programme.

At a meeting with the aggrieved MPs at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo appealed for calm.

Citi News gathers the MPs are not happy with the appeal and are still insisting the Finance Minister exits.