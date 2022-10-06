THP Ghana Ltd unveiled the next generation of its popular and stylish HR-V today, in-line with Honda’s Advanced & Sporty brand direction. The All-New HR-V has a host of advanced safety and technology features introduced for the 1st time such as Air Diffusion Mode, 06 Airbags, Hill descent control, and spaciousness for the user.

Mr.Manish Daryanani Business Head for Sales & Marketing mentioned in his speech that HR-V aims to be a lifestyle icon that is confident, visually pleasing and a pleasure to drive, bringing excitement and enriching daily lives. The HR-V is larger than its predecessor and has longer wheelbase which combined with magic seats provide class leading space and utility for an adventurous weekend escape. This new model is primarily targeted towards Generation-C who are always connected, computerised, clicking and choose things with consideration while sharing their choice and experience with friends, family and peers. The New HR-V will empower users to explore a new self.

Exterior Styling

The All-New Honda HR-V debuts a strong, sporty, and expressive exterior design for 2022, featuring a bold new grille, longer hood and sleek roofline. The HR-V is larger than its predecessor, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance with an underlining character of a fun SUV.

LED Headlights and LED Front Fog Lights: The Honda HR-V has a full array of wide set LED headlights with Day Time Running Lights (DRL) in all grades and LED Front Fog Lights feature in the EX-grade.

The Honda HR-V has a full array of wide set LED headlights with Day Time Running Lights (DRL) in all grades and LED Front Fog Lights feature in the EX-grade. Pentagon Mesh Grille: The bold and sporting new look of the Honda HR-V is accentuated by a multi-faceted Pentagon Mesh Grille which gives it a sculpted look and makes it a head turner.

The bold and sporting new look of the Honda HR-V is accentuated by a multi-faceted Pentagon Mesh Grille which gives it a sculpted look and makes it a head turner. New LED Taillights (First in HR-V): is the center light on the tailgate which diffuses into the sidelights and carries the beltline to the front headlights which gives an instant visualization of HR-V’s youthful design cues.

(First in HR-V): is the center light on the tailgate which diffuses into the sidelights and carries the beltline to the front headlights which gives an instant visualization of HR-V’s youthful design cues. 17 Inch and 18 Inch Alloy Wheels: The LX grade features stylish 17 Inch Alloy Wheels whereas the EX features 18 Inch Alloy Wheels giving it a bold and an aggressive attitude.

The LX grade features stylish 17 Inch Alloy Wheels whereas the EX features 18 Inch Alloy Wheels giving it a bold and an aggressive attitude. Fastback-Inspired Roofline: The graceful swoop of roofline, with an elongated hood, and clean body lines, gives the HR-V a coupe like silhouette.

Other noteworthy features include Auto Rain Sensing Wipers in the EX Grade, Power Folding Mirrors, Rear Fog Lights, Smart Entry with Touch Sensor and Walk-Away Auto Lock® standard in all grades.



Premium Interior Design

The spacious interior of Honda HR-V has a solid, premium SUV feel, with contemporary fabric, leather, and soft-touch material combinations. The interior design puts emphases on visibility, easy operation and sense of space. A horizontal dashboard layout sets the scene for a ride focussed on the road ahead with an intuitive infotainment screen that defines contemporary design. The feeling of airiness and space is elevated by a new air diffusion system which is one of the many new features in HR-V:

Spacious Cabin : The spacious cabin seats five occupants with ease and offers interior with fabric in LX grade and leather in EX grade for added style and comfort.

: The spacious cabin seats five occupants with ease and offers interior with fabric in LX grade and leather in EX grade for added style and comfort. Automatic Climate Control : The Honda HR-V has an automatic single zone climate control feature with knurled knobs which enables the driver and passenger to change the A/C temperature and adapt to the outside environment.

: The Honda HR-V has an automatic single zone climate control feature with knurled knobs which enables the driver and passenger to change the A/C temperature and adapt to the outside environment. Air Diffusion Mode (First in Honda): is Air Diffusion System. Selecting this mode directs the airflow through L-shaped vents. These vents create a fresh breeze in the cabin without hitting the occupants directly and gently guiding the airstream around them. An air curtain is formed around the front and rear passengers which protects outside heat from entering and maintaining cool temperature in the cabin.

(First in Honda): is Air Diffusion System. Selecting this mode directs the airflow through L-shaped vents. These vents create a fresh breeze in the cabin without hitting the occupants directly and gently guiding the airstream around them. An air curtain is formed around the front and rear passengers which protects outside heat from entering and maintaining cool temperature in the cabin. Rear A/C Ventilation : The rear passengers can enjoy additional comfort with rear a/c vents which helps them to sit back and enjoy the ride in Honda HR-V. These are available on the EX Grade.

: The rear passengers can enjoy additional comfort with rear a/c vents which helps them to sit back and enjoy the ride in Honda HR-V. These are available on the EX Grade. Magic Seats and 60:40 Combination Seats: The HR-V’s most unique feature is the rear Magic Seats which in a single motion converts the modular interior into space for a surfboard or even a bike. The seats can be tipped for vertical space or fold them flat into the floor in one easy motion or select 60:40 split for even more flexibility.

Cargo Space: The centre tank layout and the clever packaging enables various modes of magic seats. 60:40 combination seats allow cargo storage for the HR-V to accommodate two folded bikes, a surfboard and 4-5 suitcases with ease.

Safety Technologies

Continuing Honda’s’ longstanding tradition of advancing safety performance, the Honda HR-V introduces multiple new active and passive safety systems. Some of the additional safety systems include:

ACE™ Body Structure: The Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure in the Honda HR-V has been enhanced for even better compatibility with larger vehicles with improved occupant protection in angled frontal collisions, with a new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure, all designed to route crash energy around the cabin.

The Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure in the Honda HR-V has been enhanced for even better compatibility with larger vehicles with improved occupant protection in angled frontal collisions, with a new upper A-pillar structure, side frame and lower firewall structure, all designed to route crash energy around the cabin. Rear Wide View Camera: Engage reverse and the rear-view camera automatically comes to life on the 8″ display screen with 3 angle views.

Engage reverse and the rear-view camera automatically comes to life on the 8″ display screen with 3 angle views. Rear Seat Occupant Reminder (First in HR-V): is the Rear Seat Occupant Reminder, which notifies the driver to check the rear seat when ignition is turned off to prevent any rear occupants being left behind before the car is locked. This is especially helpful for families with small children and pets.

(First in HR-V): is the Rear Seat Occupant Reminder, which notifies the driver to check the rear seat when ignition is turned off to prevent any rear occupants being left behind before the car is locked. This is especially helpful for families with small children and pets. Hill Descent Control (First in HR-V) : Automatically controls the speed between 0-20 kmph when descending hills.

(First in HR-V) Automatically controls the speed between 0-20 kmph when descending hills. Vehicle Stability Assist TM (VSA®) with Traction Control: During an oversteer or understeer condition, VSA can brake individual wheels and/or reduce engine power to help restore your intended course.

During an oversteer or understeer condition, VSA can brake individual wheels and/or reduce engine power to help restore your intended course. 6 Airbags: The HR-V is fitted with 6 Airbags to ensure maximum occupant protection and safety.

Additional Features

Intuitive and seamless in-car connectivity features and apps, introduces a new level of technology to Honda’s compact segment SUV. Some of the noteworthy technology enhancements include:

8-Inch Display Audio: The Honda HR-V debuts the 8-inch color Display Audio. The new touchscreen features large, easy-to-recognize icons, and a simplified navigation structure with embedded menus. The touchscreen systems also come standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration.

The Honda HR-V debuts the 8-inch color Display Audio. The new touchscreen features large, easy-to-recognize icons, and a simplified navigation structure with embedded menus. The touchscreen systems also come standard with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration. 2-inch TFT Driver Information Display (DII) with Multi Information Display (MID): The HR-V features 4.2 Inches TFT high definition all color Driver Information Display (DII) which displays a variety of information such as Rear Seat Reminder, Turn by Turn Navigation, fuel economy etc., all customizable from the steering wheel and in-line of sight for driver.

USB Ports: The HR-V features 1 front USB for charging and 1 for the smart phone interface that are standard in all grades. It also features rear USB ports (2 ports in the EX) for charging your smart phones on the go.

Fuel Efficient Powerful Performance

The All-New Honda HR-V offers a 1.5L engine coupled with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) engine which is uniquely tuned for enhanced power delivery, engine sound, overall refinement, and fuel economy ratings.

Fuel Efficiency*: 4 Km/L

Max Power: 119 hp @ 6600 rpm

Max Torque: 145Nm @ 4300 rpm

*Fuel efficiency figures are based on standard test conditions. Actual fuel efficiency may vary based on road conditions, driving style, and driving environment

Color Availability and Grades

The All-New Honda HR-V comes in two grades (LX and EX) for the Ghana market.

Exterior Colors:

Opal White Silver Pearl

Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic

Meteoroid Gray Metallic

Crystal Black Pearl

Coffee Cherry Red Metallic

Interior Colors

Black Fabric in LX

Black Leather in EX

Finally, Mr.Manish Daryanani mentioned that HR-V will play an important role in Ghana to increase Honda sales year on year as the SUV market is increasing.

This SUV with stylish design and advanced features will be the competitive entry model for Honda SUV lineup

With the introduction of HRV, Honda will change the mindset of customers with our product strategy from “I NEED A CAR” to I WANT A HONDA”

For more information, please visit https://www.honda-mideast.com/en-gh/ or follow us on facebook/twitter @Hondaghana