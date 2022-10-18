The police in the Ashanti Region have arrested two suspects for shooting two fire officers at Offinso.

The suspects, Banda Johnson and William Owusu were picked up on Monday, October 17, 2022.

The officers sustained gunshot wounds and are at the hospital responding to treatment.

According to the police, weapons used in the attack– two pistols with four rounds of 9mm ammunition each–have been retrieved.

A Land Rover vehicle belonging to the suspects has also been impounded.

Police in a statement said the circumstance surrounding the shooting is being investigated, and the suspects will be put before the court to face justice.