“All disease begins in the gut” -Hippocrates

Our gut is our most neglected organ, not just our colon and small intestines, but the entire biome. There is an amazingly symbiotic relationship between ourselves and our bacteria that determines nearly everything about our health. Your gut health impacts your immune system, mental health, and overall well-being.

Your gut microbiome. The gut environment, also known as the gut microbiome, is an exceedingly delicate balance of billions of microorganisms and a thousand distinct types of bacteria. Many of these creatures are unique to each individual and include 3000 distinct genes. In fact, our digestive system contains or is related to 80% of our immune system.

How the gut microbiome affects your health. An unhealthy microbiome can lead to heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, autism, autoimmunity, dementia, allergies, asthma, fibromyalgia, Parkinson’s disease, and skin problems such as acne, eczema, and psoriasis, not to mention digestive disorders such as irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), reflux, and colitis. If you have a health problem, hormonal imbalances, or an autoimmune reaction, the gut is a great place to start looking for answers.

Why is this more important than ever? Every year, over 57 million people die around the world. Chronic illnesses such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and dementia account for three-quarters of all mortalities and are mostly caused by poor eating.

The first foundation is this: Food is medicine, with both the power to heal and the power to harm. Food is much more than just calories or energy to keep our bodies running. Food contains information molecules, instructions, and codes that, for better or worse, program your body with each meal. The best strategy for a long and healthy life is to eat your medicine from the farm, and not the pharmacy! When you eat healthy food, you are in fact, eating medicine. Whatever you put at the end of your fork or spoon is more powerful than anything you will ever find in a prescription bottle.

Signs of an unhealthy gut. Frequent discomfort, gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhea, heartburns, feeling tired more often than not, trouble sleeping in general, intolerance to some foods, extreme food cravings especially sugar, unintentional weight loss/ weight gain, skin irritations like acne, frequent headaches, and migraines, frequent mood changes, autoimmune problems, etc.

Is there a gut-healing diet? Absolutely! Listed are some foods you can eat to actively promote the growth of beneficial bacteria, contributing to your overall health. These foods include:

High-fiber foods. First, good bugs need all types of fiber to thrive. Eating plant-rich foods means the bulk of your diet should consist of plants with the addition of adequate high-quality protein and healthy fats. Plant-rich foods contain fiber and phytonutrients. The most essential fibers are called prebiotics . Certain foods have high levels, including artichokes, asparagus, plantains, seaweed, and more. All fiber-rich foods will help keep your inner garden healthy- vegetables, fruits, nuts, seeds, whole grains, and beans.

Foods with collagen, such as citrus fruits, broccoli, and bone broth, contain glycosaminoglycans, which help heal the gut. Quercetin foods have been promoted as one of the most powerful natural anti-inflammatories for COVID-19. Examples of quercetin-rich foods are Himalayan buckwheat, red onions, cherry tomatoes, kale, broccoli, apples, elderberries, blueberries, okra, etc.

Foods that best boost our detox pathways are the cruciferous vegetable family (broccoli, collards, kale, cabbage, brussels sprouts).

Garlic and onions also provide the sulfur needed for detoxification.

For daily consumption, always choose whole grains like brown rice, red rice, wild rice, teff, amaranth, buckwheat, and quinoa instead of white rice.

Eat grass-fed organic meat instead of GMOs or lab-manufactured meat/sausages.

Remove gut-busting foods and drugs from your diet. The growth of bad bacteria in our stomach is caused by two factors: not eating enough of the meals that nourish the good guys and eating too many gut-busting foods. Bad bugs love sugar, starch, and processed foods. Ditch the following gut bombs.

Highly processed or packaged foods

Refined grains, especially wheat, white rice.

Gluten, dairy, and any other foods to which you may be sensitive.

Sugars especially high-fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners, and sugar alcohols.

Refined oils and fats, especially soybean, canola oil, corn oil, sunflower oil, peanut oil, vegetable oil, margarin, butter, anything oil that is hydrogenated.

Drugs like over-the-counter antibiotics, steroids, antacids etc.

Dairy is not an essential food group. Do not consume even low-fat or reduced-fat dairy products. They typically contain sugar and additives and may increase weight gain. Instead, consume homemade plant-based milk like almond, oat, coconut, soy, etc.

Avoid alcohol and coffee as it does not work for everyone. It can increase insulin production in individuals with Type 2 Diabetes and create a cascade of hormonal damage by raising cortisol and other stress hormones.

Food is the most important regulator of your microbiome. If you feed your gut well, you’ll set yourself up for optimal health. Your everyday choices are just as impactful to your health.

Eat the Rainbow. Eat for gut health. Eat for longevity. Eat to boost your mood.

“Let food be thy medicine, thy medicine shall be thy food.” – Hippocrates

The writer, Dr. Emeline Opoku is a medical officer with the Greater Accra Regional Hospital; Family Medicine Department. She has an interest in gut health, holistic wellness, and the promotion of a healthy lifestyle.

E-mail: md.eopoku@gmail.com | Telephone: +233 509 923 410