As the Chair of the sixth World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum (WTPF-21), the Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful presented a Report on the WTPF-21 to participants at the ongoing Plenipotentiary Conference(PP-22).

The report which was presented on 28th September, 2022 summarises the preparatory process, roll-out and outcome of the WTPF-21. The report, as presented by the Minister, covers five thematic areas as listed below:

• Enabling environment for the development and deployment of new and emerging telecommunication/ICT services and technologies to advance sustainable development

• Affordable and secure connectivity in mobilising new and emerging telecommunications/ICTs for sustainable development

• Digital literacy and skills for inclusive access

• New and emerging technologies and services to facilitate the use of telecommunications/ICTs for sustainable development

• Use of telecommunications/ICTs in COVID-19 and future pandemic and epidemic preparedness and response

The 2022 Session of Council, the World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly as well as the World Telecommunication Development Conference have all applauded the outcomes of WTPF-21.

The Plenipotentiary Conference (PP) is ITU’s highest policy-making body which meets once every four years to set the Union’s general policies, adopt the four-year strategic and financial plans, as well as elect the senior management team of the organization, the Member States of the Council, and the members of the Radio Regulations Board.

This year’s conference dubbed PP-22 will be held in Bucharest, Romania, from 26 September to 14 October, 2022.