The Progressive People’s Party (PPP) blames the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the prevailing stiff economic conditions in the country.

The party believes it is the next viable option to turn the country’s fortune around.

It also expressed its resolve to investigate thoroughly the private sector clean-up that resulted in most businesses collapsing, including its founder, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of the party’s 10 years anniversary celebration, the flagbearer of the 2020 elections, Bridget Dzogbenuku said the party is poised to secure power in the next elections.

She said all indicators such as the resort to seek a financial bailout by the government are an indication of government’s failure to manage properly the affairs of the country.

National Chairman of the party, Nana Ofori Owusu also accused government of deliberately destroying Ghanaian-owned businesses, citing Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom’s case as an example.

He noted that “several Ghanaian youth have been rendered unemployed as a result of the financial sector clean up, an action he believes was only done out of share hatred.”

He said the PPP will investigate the matter thoroughly when voted into power.