The Abena Dokua Educational Foundation (ADEF), a US-based charity organization, has organized its maiden annual fundraising event in Springfield, Virginia.

The event, which was held on October 29, 2022, was characterized by grace, gratitude and giving.

The organization treated the audience of over 100 guests to its history, mission and vision encapsulated in emotional testimonies by past beneficiaries.

Speaking at the event, the President of ADEF, Kwaku Boateng, gave an update on previous projects, the prevailing needs of the educational sector in Ghana and what the organizational focus is. The President without mincing words entreated the guests to join hands with the organization to help students and educational institutions in Ghana. According to the president, the provision of safe and conducive learning environment for every student in Ghana is a goal for the organization.

Speaking at the same event, the guest speaker, Kobby Okum, espoused the value of giving back to society.

He encouraged the patrons to rally behind noble causes and organizations such as ADEF to make a difference in society.

At the end of the event, even though the fundraising goal of $50k was not realized, an amount of $44,000 was raised.

The organization believes the amount raised, will go a long way to facilitate their impending projects in Ghana. ADEF is grateful to all who attended the dinner, and the various donors to the cause. Ongoing Support is welcomed and can be given by visiting their website to donate.

Abena Dokua Educational Foundation is a registered 501 (c) non-profit organization in the USA. Its goal is to champion the quality of education for all students in Ghana through the provision of educational supplies and other educational amenities. Visit their website at: www.adefghana.org.