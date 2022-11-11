The Ministry for Food and Agriculture (MoFA) has announced plans to replicate its sale of cheaper foodstuff to the public at the Efua Sutherland Park to incorporate more local food products.

The Agric Ministry on Friday, November 11, 2022, began the retailing of food items at its premises to civil and local government workers only.

According to the Ministry, the move forms part of efforts to cushion Ghanaians and mitigate the impact of rising food prices on the market.

Citi FM’s Caleb Kudah reported from the premises that the first truckload of plantain arrived around 8 am on Friday.

He added that some patrons expressed their happiness over the low prices of the products.

The Public Relations Officer at the Agric Ministry, Bagbara Tanko, told Kudah that the plan to expand the Planting for and Jobs market to the Efua Sutherland Park will enable it to cater for more Ghanaians.

“I can even say that we are extending this to the Efua Sutherland Park, where we are going to have the Ghanaian rice and the Plantain and other things available,” Mr Tanko said.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, had earlier said data gathered by the Ministry showed massive disparities between prices at the production areas and urban centres due to the costs within the value chain, hence the need for the initiative.

Though the move has been criticized by a section of the public and other stakeholders, the pilot exercise has taken off at the ministry.

A former Deputy Finance Minister, Mona Quartey in an earlier interview said the plan to retail farm produce at the Agric Ministry is unsustainable.

Also, a former Research Scientist with the Savannah Agricultural Research Institute (SARI) of the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Professor Roger Kanton, downplayed the feasibility of carting food products from rural areas to sell at the Ministry in Accra.