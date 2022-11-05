Asantehene and Ga Mantse made a historic visit to the Anlo State in the Volta Region to mark the 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso festival on the invite of the Awoamefia Togbi Sri III.

The Hogbetsotso festival is remembering the Anlos escape from the rule of Togbe Agorkoli from Notsie about 400 years ago.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo; Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II and the Kwahu Omanhene are expected to grace the grand durbar.

Other chiefs and personalities, musicians from the Volta Region, and diasporans are also expected to be in attendance at the historic ceremony.

This year’s celebration is on the theme “60 Years of Anlo Hogbetsotso Za: Uniting for development, sustaining our unique cultural commonwealth for future generations.”