The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, Dominic Ayine and the New Patriotic Party MP for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, will co-chair the ad-hoc committee set up to probe allegations by the Minority against the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The Committee was set up by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, after the Minority caucus moved a motion for the vote of censure against Mr Ofori-Atta.

Other members of the committee include Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings and Bernard Ahiafor from the Minority side, while Patrick Yaw Boamah, Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi and Andrew Agyapa Mercer constitute the group from the Majority side on the committee.

The committee will have to present their report to the House in Seven (7) days, according to the Speaker of Parliament.

Mr. Bagbin stated that setting up the committee will provide a fair opportunity for the Finance Minister to respond to allegations raised against him.

“The evidence will be placed before the committee. The Minister will have the opportunity to defend himself. A report will be presented to the House, and we will debate that report,” the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin said.

Haruna Iddrisu in his presentation to the House stated that the record inflation rate, the depreciation of the cedi, the excessive borrowing and the reckless spending and the failure to control fuel prices are clear indications that the Finance Minister is not fit to continue in his role.

The Tamale South MP added that “Ghana’s economy is currently in a ditch” and called on the Majority side of the House to join the motion to remove the Finance Minister to regain the confidence of investors and save the economy from total collapse.

But the call by the Minority Leader was turned down by the Majority side, with the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin stating the call by the Minority Leader is in bad faith and not procedural.

According to him, issues raised by the Minority Leader border on criminality.

He said Parliament cannot arrogate to itself judicial powers to try the Finance Minister, and called on the Speaker to allow Mr Ofori-Atta to defend himself before any decision was made.