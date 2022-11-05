The National Fisheries Association of Ghana (NAFAG) has raised concerns over a shortage in the supply of pre-mix fuel to the various landing beaches across the country.

A statement signed by the Association’s secretary, Richster Nii Amarh Amarfio, said the artificial challenges affecting the pre-mix supply chain are dire and consequential and have gotten fishers across the country agitated.

The statement further indicated that the sudden shortages resulted in an emergency meeting which was held “on Friday 4th November 2022 during which concerns of the fishers were discussed, and the way forward proffered.”

The Association continued to appeal to the government to make pre-mix fuel available to enable its members to secure their livelihoods in the fishing season, which is often seasonal.

“While NAFAG appreciates the current situation on the issues of the cost of fuel generally across

all sectors, NAFAG wish to state that fishing is seasonal and that during such periods, it’s

important to ensure all fishing inputs are readily available for fishers to go about their business

without hindrance.”

Leadership however called for calm and cooperation of their members in finding a lasting solution to the annual pre-mix debacle.

“NAFAG by this statement is therefore requesting all fisherfolk in Ghana not to engage in any

acts that will disturb the peace as this process of seeking an interim measure that will ensure the

resumption of supply of premix fuel for fisher folks and also a measure to deal with the

increasing MGO prices for industrial vessels.”

The supply of pre-mix fuel which is heavily subsidized in the country is often hit by artificial factors such as hoarding and many other such associated practices, which the National Premix Fuel Secretariat in April 2022 vowed to deal with persons who engage in the practice.