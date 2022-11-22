A team of Ghanaian youngsters is in Germany for the World Robot Olympiad.

The Ghana delegation comprises four teams comprising two private clubs and two groups from Our Lady of Grace SHS, Mampongteng, Kumasi.

In these teams, there are seven foreign nationals from the US, Canada, Australia and France.

More than 75,000 students, from more than 85 countries, are participating in the World Robot Olympiad.

Our Lady of Grace SHS came tips at the 2021 Robotics-inspired Science Education Competition with three unbeaten teams in November 2021.

The theme for the World Robot Olympiad 2022 is “My Robot My Friend.”