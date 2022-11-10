Ace broadcaster and student of the Ghana School of Law, Richard Delay Sky, has denied being behind a purported document on social media linking him to a petition demanding that the General Legal Council reprimands Ama Governor Ababio, a fellow student.

The document which has gone viral on social media is said to have been written by one Hajia Siduri, a concerned citizen.

Although the contact on the letter is said to be that of Richard Dela Sky, the ace broadcaster, in a statement insisted that he did not author the document in question.

Ama Governor is due to be called to the Bar on Friday, but her call has been put on hold pending investigations into a complaint received the by the school concerning her character.

Although she successfully completed the professional law program, the letter from the concerned citizen alleged that she “lacks good character.”

Below is Dela Sky’s full disclaimer

My attention has been drawn to a document in circulation in which the author has asked the General Legal Council to investigate a person said to be a student of the Ghana School of Law.

To avoid doubt, the number displayed is my number, but I DID NOT AUTHOR THE DOCUMENT IN QUESTION. ALSO, I AM NOT CONNECTED TO ANYONE INVOLVED WITH THE SAID DOCUMENT.

I have since drawn the attention of the relevant authorities to the issue for the appropriate redress.

Richard Sky

Dated: 10th November 2022