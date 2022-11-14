Member of Parliament for Adansi-Asokwa, KT Hammond, wants Parliament to take a firm decision on Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

Amid moves to declare her seat vacant after she failed to respond to queries from the Privileges Committee after a long absence, Mr. Hammond speaking to Citi News said, “one way or the other, there should be an outcome.”

“We are in limbo. Nobody really understands her status now,” he added.

Adwoa Safo returned to the House last Friday after a long absence.

She had been under fire for her continuous absence from the country.

The MP has been living in the US this past year and requested for leave of absence in 2021 from her then-ministerial post as the Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Protection.

MPs will be debating the fate of the Adwoa Safo on the floor of Parliament.

Efforts by Parliament’s Privileges Committee to get the legislator to give reasons for her continued absence from the House failed to yield any positive results.

The committee had failed to achieve a consensus in its recommendations on whether absenting herself for more than the mandatory 15 days without permission warranted her seat being declared vacant.