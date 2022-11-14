The government has assured media practitioners of the government’s commitment to prioritising press freedom in the management of the country’s democracy.

Reading a speech on behalf of the President as the guest of honour at the 26th GJA Awards held in Accra on November 12, Florence Oboshie Sai-Coffie, says the president wants the media to play its part towards economic recovery as the world faces turbulent economic downturns.

“All agencies of mass media shall at all times be free to uphold the principles and objectives of this constitution and shall uphold the responsibility and accountability of the government to the people of Ghana.”

“We truly believe that in search for solutions for the challenges, the media must be prioritised. Indeed, you are to help with amplifying the vibrant voices of the public and help us to find a pathway that takes us to economic recovery,” she said.

Although Ghana is considered a standard for democratic stability, it ranks 60th in the world for press freedom, dropping from an initial 30th position.

This is Ghana’s lowest-ever ranking in 17 years, after it ranked 66th and 67th in 2005 and 2002 respectively.

The latest report is out of 180 countries assessed, with Ghana recording a decline in its indicative points from 78.67 percent to 67.43 compared to last year.