Talent management company and creative hub, Lynx Entertainment, has unveiled its newest musical act.

The company for the first time is introducing animated musical content aimed at preschool-age viewers through characters collectively known as Afrapa.

Kids will learn letters, numbers, words, sounds and relatable pre-school themes with the release of a series of episodes.

The first ever Afrapa compilation is titled ‘Afrobeats Nursery Rhymes’ Volume 1.

This compilation will see Afrapa take kids through vital pre-school lessons laid creatively on Afrobeats rhythms.

The primary aim of this creative work is to engage schools and families with entertaining and educational content.

Parents and teachers can access the compilation of the animated musical content on Lynx Entertainment’s YouTube channel.