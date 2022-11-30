The Junior Doctors’ Association has dismissed Social Media reports that a doctor at the Manhyia District Hospital, whose father verbally abused a nurse, gave a wrong prescription resulting in the altercation.

A statement by the Junior Doctors Association which sought to clear the air said claims being made against the doctor are completely false and must be disregarded.

“While we do not condone the actions of the father, it is imperative to set the records straight on the

falsehood being peddled to bring the professional competence of the doctor into disrepute.”

“The doctor did not review any child in the surgical ward on the day in question. No prescription was written for the child by the doctor on the said date, and therefore she could not have prescribed the wrong dosage. The doctor correctly prescribed an Intravenous fluid for an adult patient in the surgical ward,” parts of the statement read.

The Junior Doctors Association added that “the information on social media, radio and TV stations about an alleged wrong prescription is untrue, according to the hospital management and records available. We, therefore, entreat all media houses to pull down their broadcast concerning the alleged wrong

prescription of medication and entreat the general public to disregard such allegations against the

doctor.”

Meanwhile, the management of the Manhyia District Hospital says it is offering psychological support to the doctor and the nurse involved in the issue and has asked them to stop working for a while.

Background

The Ashanti Regional Director for the National Service Scheme, Mr Alex Opoku-Mensah, in a viral audio, is heard insulting the nurse after a misunderstanding ensued between his daughter, a junior doctor and a nurse at the facility.

The nurse is said to have placed a call to the doctor who is undergoing her housemanship and had closed from work to return to the hospital, to log in the E-health system, and update a patient’s prescription in order to prevent the patient from being billed for unissued medicine.

The altercation between the two led to Mr Opoku-Mensah storming the hospital and verbally abusing the nurse in support of his daughter.

He has since apologised for the incident after nurses demanded that he should be sacked. The National Service Scheme has also initiated investigations into the conduct of its Ashanti Regional Director.

Click here for the full statement by the Junior Doctors’ Association