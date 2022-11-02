The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has temporarily suspended his campaign activities in the run-up to the party’s national conference, following the death of his mother.

Ofosu Ampofo’s mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu, aged 84, passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Announcing his decision on his Facebook page, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo said, “Dear Comrades, it is with a heavy heart that I write to announce the passing of the matriarch and rock of my family, my dear mother, Madam Mary Gyawubea Badu. In view of this, I am temporarily suspending all campaign activities as together with the rest of the family, we reflect and mourn the passing of the woman who shaped our very beings”.

He expressed appreciation to his party members, colleagues, and friends “who have reached out to us with encouragement and those who have spared thoughts and prayers in these very difficult times”.

Find below Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo’s statement:

#SUSPENSION OF CAMPAIGN ACTIVITIES

