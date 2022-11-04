The Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has urged Ghanaian legislators to tread cautiously following investigations into bribery claims levelled against a business mogul in Parliament.

According to Mr. Pratt, the legislators would have been unfair to the businessman if the allegations turned out to be untrue.

A businessman, whose name has not been made public, has been accused by MPs of attempting to bribe some New Patriotic Party (NPP) legislators who called for the removal of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, on November 3, 2022, said they will investigate the bribery allegations to unravel the truth.

Reacting to the issue on Peace FM’s morning show, Kokrokoo, Mr. Pratt Jnr said Parliament, especially the Majority Caucus, would have tarnished the image of the businessman if the allegations turned out not to be true.

“Parliament would be unfair to the businessman if investigations about the businessman turn out not to be true, by then they would have tarnished his image. They should have been bold enough to mention his name and not come out to make allegations without facts. It’s very unfair to the businessman, one businessman’s name was mentioned earlier and now this. Why is this one being sidelined? It’s very unfair,” he argued.

Mr. Pratt charged the MPs to speed up their investigations, urging them not to drag their feet in announcing the outcome of their probe.

“They should speed up the investigation process. We are waiting patiently for them, if indeed he brought the bribe,” he asserted.