Pleasant Medical Centre (PMC) is celebrating its first anniversary. This medical institution with its very unusual name also has an equally interesting philosophy; expressed by its tag line “healthcare the pleasant way”.

Located in Ashaiman, PMC has literally changed the delivery of healthcare in the area by offering digital x-ray services, fully automated laboratory services and ultrasound services with a well-stocked pharmacy. PMC which is open 24 hours every day, serves its clients efficiently with the aid of an electronic management system.

PMC offers family medicine, paediatric care, obstetrics and gynaecological services, dietary support services, surgical services, physiotherapy as well as orthopaedic services. All this is in a community which has until now been classified as underserved.

CEO of Pleasant Medical Centre, Dr. Ann-Shirley Andoh, speaking in an interview at an event to mark its first anniversary, pointed out that beyond the use of modern medical equipment and services, PMC prides itself in delivering world-class medical care by treating its patients as important customers.

“We are extremely proud of the impact we have made so far in the 1-year we have been here and it is important to note that we have seen more than 3,000 patients and safely delivered over 20 babies.”

“With the Ghanaian diet changing to include more processed foods, PMC offers services that help with the treatments of ailments like stomach ulcers, gallstones, gallbladder diseases, colon cancer, rectal cancer, inflammatory bowel diseases, Diverticulitis, Hepatology, and Anorectal diseases (piles or haemorrhoids, anal fissures, and anal fistulae),” Dr Andoh explained.

She continued, “Our hallmark is to provide excellent patient service, which is at the core of everything we do at PMC. All staff including doctors are well-trained to ensure they deliver the best patient experience possible.”

Touching on other healthcare services provided, Dr. Ann-Shirley Andoh said PMC has on-boarded 6 private insurance providers (Acacia, Phoenix, Metropolitan, Ace, Equity and Vitality) with the aim of adding another four more before the end of this year in order to make services more accessible.

“To commemorate our 1st anniversary, we unveiled our new operating theatre with laparoscopy. Laparoscopy is a non-evasive surgical procedure by which a fibre-optic instrument is inserted through the abdominal wall to view the organs in the abdomen or permit small-scale surgery,” the PMC CEO explained.

When asked what more to expect from PMC in the future, Dr. Andoh added the icing on the cake saying; “In April 2023, our chairman Dr. Robert Nunoo will lead a team of surgeons from the US, to carry out about 40 free surgeries for patients who would otherwise not be able to afford such procedures,” she disclosed.

Pleasant Medical Centre has in 1 year, lived up to its promise of delivering healthcare the pleasant way and by its own high standards, Ghana expects many more great things from the facility.