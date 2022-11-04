A Chairman hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), in the Greater Accra Region, Mr. Joseph Ade-Coker has boldly stated that he can match his opponent in the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) boot for boot to win massively in the next general elections in 2024.

He said the NDC needs a courageous person like him to lead the battle and amass votes for the party to be at the helm of affairs in the country.

Interacting with NDC delegates during his campaign tour, Mr. Ade Coker said, “I have demonstrated that l have the courage to fight the NPP, they should also watch the posture of the NPP, they have been telling us that they are going to break the eight-year jinx, …If that is the case, the NDC needs a very courageous, bold and articulate person to be able to lead them in the battle in the Greater Accra region, which always determines the winning votes of the NDC. They should vote for me, I have come to you with a message and with a plan.”

The incumbent Greater Accra regional Chairman of NDC said the calibre of regional executives the delegates will elect internally will determine the party’s chances in the 2024 general elections.

“The calibre of people you elect tomorrow will determine the success of the NDC going into the 2024 general elections. If you elect people who are not mature, competent, tried and tested, the results will be GIGO, Garbage in Garbage out,” he warned.

He further advised delegates to desist from being influenced by money and enticing goodies.

The NDC is expected to elect its regional executives on November 12-13, 2022, to steer the affairs of the party.