US-based Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation, Rison has released his latest single ‘Nobody Dey’.

Produced by Konvict Kulture signee, Nektunez, ‘Nobody Dey’ encompasses the work of two great Afrobeats talents and the song truly resonates with music lovers who almost immediately fall in love with the tune after listening.

Some industry players who have already had the pleasure of listening to the song have given huge praise to the track with some comments:

MC Coaches of Starbuzz Media LLC remarked the “vocal abilities of Rison as world-class while praising the Nobody Dey song as one of the best Afrobeats records this year.”

Two Terty (@Aboa Banku) a Social Media Music influencer and a member of AMG Music said “Rison is really good and his tracks are dope, I just dey feel the track”.



Quables, the founder and team leader for the DWP Dance Academy and a music producer, described the song as “absolutely mind-blowing and tipped Rison as an artiste to watch out for”.

The song is currently streaming on all music platforms including Boomplay, Apple Music, Spotify, Audiomack, and Deezer.

Rison, born Anthony Enyie Okai, is a Ghanaian-Nigerian recording artist, songwriter, and performer whose vocal prowess has been taunted by critics as the next big thing recently landed a mouth-watering management deal with USA-based Ghanaian-owned record label, CASH RECORDS.

Listen to ‘Nobody Dey’ on taping the link: https://smarturl.it/NobodyDeySingle