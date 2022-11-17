The Takoradi Habour Circuit court A, presided over by His worship Michael Kwodjoe Ampadu, is expected to give judgement today in the case involving Josephine Panyin Mensah, the lady from Columbia in Takoradi who was allegedly kidnapped while pregnant.

Josephine Panyin Mensah has been charged with two counts of deceiving a public officer contrary to section 251 (B) of the Criminal office’s Act and Publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic contrary to section 208 subsection 1 of the act of the criminal offence.

Josephine, who has been facing prosecution since September 2021 when she was found at Axim, showed up at the Takoradi Habour Court looking pregnant, but the court is expected to receive pregnancy test results today before judgement in the substantive case.