Operations at the Volta Aluminium Company (VALCO) are expected to fully commence soon after power to the company was restored on Monday.

The workers had earlier protested for better working conditions.

The agitations among other issues led to management’s decision to shut down its operations.

However, Citi News can confirm that as of Monday, November 7, 2022, some auxiliary sections of the company have started operations.

According to a source at the company, “Management has been tasked to publicly issue a press statement as to when operations will soon begin and when all workers are supposed to return to work. But power has been restored to VALCO”.

“Yesterday at about 2 pm, power was restored from the GRIDCO six-yard to the VALCO six-yard. Even though operations have not resumed fully, the auxiliary sections have started operations”.

This comes on the back of an agreed memorandum of understanding signed yesterday by the Management of the Volta Aluminium Company, its workers, and the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources.

Meanwhile, the workers are expected to return to the negotiation table tomorrow with management to find an amicable solution to their demand for their salary to be pegged to the dollar.