The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has once again asked its Members of Parliament to exercise caution as they begin a new push for Ken Ofori-Atta to resign as Finance Minister.

Some 80 NPP MPs in October demanded the resignation of Mr Ofori Atta accusing him of mismanaging the economy.

Their demand was put on hold following discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo who asked the MPs to allow the Finance Minister to conclude talks with the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.

The President promised to honour the demand of the MPs after talks with the IMF are concluded and the 2023 Budget is presented to Parliament and approved.

Some NPP MPs have mounted a renewed push to get the Finance Minister sacked after the government reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF for a $3 billion three-year credit facility to help revive the ailing economy.

Speaking to journalists in Accra, General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Koduah said MPs should hold on with their demand till everything about the 2023 budget statement is dealt with.

“As we all know we are still in the debate stage in Parliament so I can assure you that once we are through with the process, the party will come back and whatever decision that will be taken between the party, members of Parliament and the presidency, we will make it known to the media and Ghanaians at large.”