The Member of Parliament for the Bolgatanga Central constituency, Isaac Adongo, has in a bizarre manner mocked the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, comparing him to popular Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire who is known for his gaffes.

Addressing Members of Parliament, Mr Adongo began by praising the Black Stars for their victory over South Korea earlier in the week before going on an extraordinary rant, using Maguire in his analogy.

He said Dr Bawumia enjoyed scoring – political – own goals in much the same manner as the Manchester and England defender.

“If you are a fan of football…there is a player in the United Kingdom in England called Maguire who plays for Manchester United. Harry Maguire. He is a defender. He was tackling and throwing his body everywhere like he was the best defender in the world.

“Manchester United went and bought him. He became the biggest threat at the centre of Manchester United’s defence, tackling his own players and giving assists to opponents. Even when the opponents failed to score, Maguire would score for them.”

He continued: “Mr Speaker, you will remember in this country we also have an economic Maguire. The same economic Maguire was giving lectures at university on how to restore the value of the cedi.

“Mr Speaker, when we gave this Maguire the chance to be at the centre of our defence. He became the risk of own goal. Our economic Maguire is taking control of the fundamentals of our economy and destroying all of them,” Mr Adongo said.