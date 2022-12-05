Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged the 2022 graduating class of Accra Business School (ABS) to take an interest in national leadership to build a better Ghana.

He said this at the 13th congregation of the ABS, where 212 students were awarded various degrees, including the Master of Business Administration, Master of Science in Accounting and Finance, and the Bachelor of Science in Administration and Global Leadership, among others.

The 13th congregation was themed: “Creating Jobs in the Ghanaian Economy: Challenges and Opportunities.”

Former President Mahama, in his keynote address, congratulated the students on the successful completion of their various programmes.

“You have achieved a feat worthy of commendation and celebration. I believe you have been equipped with the right knowledge, skills, and resources and have what it takes to excel in an open world. The world is waiting for you, and the stage is yours,” he said.

Former President Mahama stressed the numerous challenges students would face in the world of work but encouraged them to pursue their dreams as they contribute to nation-building.

“As you step out of the walls of this university, you must be part of the change you want to see. You must be part of building the Ghana we want.

“Do not feel comfortable in your establishment or wherever you work. Take an interest in national leadership. Don’t leave everything to the politicians. The politician can make your life better or worse, get involved and change things if you don’t like the way things are.

“You have what it takes, and I have no doubt that our country will soon become a great and strong country, the Black Star of hope and honour that we want,” Former President Mahama told graduands.

He praised the founder of ABS, Bishop Gideon Titi-Offei, for his contribution in the educational space and for developing leaders through various programmes.

“Let me congratulate ABS for the incredible job it has done at nurturing and training generations of leaders whose success in their various fields of endeavour would propel the progress of this dear country of ours,” he stated.

The 13th congregation saw Prince Nuamah Amoako pick up the valedictorian award, thus making him the overall best student.