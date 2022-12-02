Japan Motors Trading Company Ltd (JMTC), the authorized dealer of Nissan, Foton and Yamaha products has handed over new Cargo Tricycles to both the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development to support the celebration of this year’s National Farmers Day.

It is worth mentioning that Japan Motors has consistently donated towards the national farmer’s day celebration since its inception, and this year was no exception.

Mr. Abdul-Somad Alhassan Musah, Assistant MD of Japan Motors who was present at both Ministries to present the Tricycles reiterated that Japan Motors has been a consistent donor/partner towards the farmers day celebration as a Patriotic corporate citizen to support the national course and “we are proud to be present here this year too to support MOFA and the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development in motivating our gallant farmers. We believe in Ghana and the local economy, hence the reason we have invested in the state-of-the-art Nissan vehicle assembly plant that now locally assembles the Nissan Navarra pickup, which will be very useful for farmers”.

Mohammed Hardi Tuferu, Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture in charge of Crops who received the donation on behalf of MOFA thanked Japan Motors for their commitment to partnering with the Ministry to motivate the farmers.

“This Cargo tricycle is a unique product we are seeing, and we believe it has come at the right time to boost Agriculture and augment Government’s flagship program; the planting for food and jobs with a vision that through this program, more jobs will be created coupled with the production of more food to feed the nation and ensure food security to enable the farmers to earn decent income to support their families”.

On his part, Mr. Kwasi Armo-Himbson, Chief Director at the Ministry of Fisheries & Aquaculture Development who received the donation on behalf of the Fisheries Ministry described the presentation of Japan Motors as a novelty explaining that fishing is not only about looking for the fish but the marketing aspect. As such, this Cargo tricycle will assist in moving the fish for processing and to the final consumer.

38th National Farmers Day celebration

This year’s celebration of the National Farmers day will be held in the Eastern Region of Ghana and would as usual be marked with a National Agricultural Fair from Tuesday, 29th November 2022 to Friday 2nd December 2022. The last day of the National Agricultural Fair which marks the first Friday of December would be celebrated with a Grand Durbar and Awards Ceremony where Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana will confer national honours on best-performing farmers. The theme for the Celebration; Accelerating Agricultural Development through Value Addition-is instructive and an eye-opener in the wake of prevailing global challenges.